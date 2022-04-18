Left Menu

5 die, two missing after car falls into Bhakra canal in Rupnagar district

PTI | Rupnagar(Pb) | Updated: 18-04-2022 16:12 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 16:11 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Five people died while two were feared washed away after the car in which they were travelling was hit from behind by a bus and fell into the Bhakra canal near Ahmedpur village here on Monday, police said.

Police have recovered bodies of two men, two women and a child while two children were feared to have been washed away in strong current of water.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Ravinder Singh, who was present at the accident spot, said the car bearing Rajasthan registration number plate, was returning from Sri Anandpur Sahib and headed to Sikar in Rajasthan.

The people killed in the accident belonged to Sikar. Police are trying to contact their family members.

The DSP said the bus of a private company involved in the accident has been impounded and the driver arrested.

He said police have recovered documents from the ill-fated car, which helped them identify the victims.

