Left Menu

Clashes near TMC MP's residence in Kolkata leave eight injured; six arrested

Clashes broke out on Monday between two groups of people in the southern part of the city, leaving at least eight injured, a police officer said.Six people have been arrested in connection with the brawl that took place near TMC MP Sougata Roys residence in Lake Gardens area, he said.We are looking for others involved in the incident.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-04-2022 16:32 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 16:32 IST
Clashes near TMC MP's residence in Kolkata leave eight injured; six arrested
  • Country:
  • India

Clashes broke out on Monday between two groups of people in the southern part of the city, leaving at least eight injured, a police officer said.

Six people have been arrested in connection with the brawl that took place near TMC MP Sougata Roy’s residence in Lake Gardens area, he said.

''We are looking for others involved in the incident. A large number of police personnel have been deployed in the locality,” the officer said.

According to police sources, members of the two groups allegedly bore allegiance to the ruling TMC.

The sources also said that the groups had been seeking control over the construction business in the locality.

Roy, on his part, said, ''I have not seen such clashes in this area before. I am a resident of this area for more than 60 years. I had to call the officer-in-charge of Lake Gardens police station and seek his intervention.'' PTI SCH RMS RMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

 United States
3
Will continue to respond strongly to wilful misconduct, fraud; have zero tolerance towards proven wrongdoing: says Sequoia Capital, largest investor in BharatPe.

Will continue to respond strongly to wilful misconduct, fraud; have zero tol...

 Global
4
UP: Couple killed by nephew for intervening in argument with his wife

UP: Couple killed by nephew for intervening in argument with his wife

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022