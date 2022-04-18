Gurugram: Around Rs 1 crore robbed from van of cash collection firm
In a broad daylight robbery, around Rs 1 crore was robbed from a van of a cash collection company by three armed men here on Monday.The accused threw chili powder into the eyes of the guard and the van driver, holding them hostage at gunpoint before fleeing with the money.According to police, the incident took place around 2.45 pm when employees of SIB Company went to collect cash from a Maruti showroom on Sohna Road near Subhash Chowk.The van was parked outside the showroom when a company employee, Akhilesh, went into the showroom to collect cash.
- Country:
- India
In a broad daylight robbery, around Rs 1 crore was robbed from a van of a cash collection company by three armed men here on Monday.
The accused threw chili powder into the eyes of the guard and the van driver, holding them hostage at gunpoint before fleeing with the money.
According to police, the incident took place around 2.45 pm when employees of S&IB Company went to collect cash from a Maruti showroom on Sohna Road near Subhash Chowk.
The van was parked outside the showroom when a company employee, Akhilesh, went into the showroom to collect cash. Van driver Ranjit and guard Vipin were in the van. In the meantime, three armed robbers came there. They threw red chili powder into the eyes of the driver and the guard. They then held them hostage at gunpoint and fled with a bag of cash containing around Rs 1 crore, said police.
Police officials said they are examining the CCTV footage obtained from the crime spot. Vipin told police that they had collect the money from 10 points and over Rs 1 crore was in the van, which was to be deposited in an HDFC bank branch in Sector 53.
ACP (Sadar) Aman Yadav said, ''We are on the job and the accused will be nabbed soon.'' PTI COR RDK
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- van driver
- Akhilesh
- CCTV
- Sohna Road
- Ranjit
- Sadar
- chili powder
- Maruti
ALSO READ
Gujarat: Cop caught on CCTV camera slapping child several times in marketplace, suspended
Highest 2,289 CCTV cameras installed in Patparganj from 1st Apr 2020 to 31st Mar 22: Sisodia
Panic buttons, CCTV cameras in 3,697 DTC buses: Delhi govt
Businesses, markets in several J-K districts asked to install CCTV cameras
Businesses, markets in Doda, Srinagar asked to install CCTV cameras