UP: Man kills family, commits suicide in Ghazipur

A 35-year-old man allegedly committed suicide after killing his wife and two children in Sadat Bazar area under the Jakhania police station limits here following a suspected family dispute, police said on Monday.

Shivdas Sonekar, who was preparing for competitive examinations, allegedly killed his wife Reena (30), son Aarav (5) and daughter Sejal (3) by smothering them with a pillow on Sunday night, police sub-inspector Mahendra Yadav said.

Sonekar later committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of his room, Yadav said.

Sonekar used to live in a joint family and the bodies were found from their room in the morning, the police officer said, adding that family discord is believed to be the cause behind the incident.

Other family members were inside their rooms when the incident took place, police said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and further investigation is underway, police said.

