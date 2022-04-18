Left Menu

Four arrested in Navi Mumbai for IPL betting

PTI | Thane | Updated: 18-04-2022 17:38 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 17:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Police have arrested four persons in Navi Mumbai, among them a scrap dealer and a caterer, for allegedly placing bets on cricket matches of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), police said on Monday.

Officials of the Crime Branch of the Navi Mumbai police on Sunday night raided premises in the city and arrested them for accepting bets on IPL matches on mobile phones, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Crime Vinayak Vast said.

They also seized mobile phones and cash totaling Rs 3,20,600 from the quartet, he said.

Offenses under relevant provisions of the IPC, the Information Technology Act, and the Indian Telegraph Act were registered against the four identified as Iftekar Ahmed Ishrak Ahmed Khan, 31, scrap dealer, Alokkumar Shiv Kumar Gupta, 45, a jockey in a club, Imran Salim Sheikh, 25, a chemical dealer, and Mohammad Yusuf Mohammad Yunus Dadda,42, a caterer, the police said.

