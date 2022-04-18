Court directs ASI not to remove idols of Lord Ganesha from Qutub Minar complex

A Delhi court has directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) not to remove two idols of Lord Ganesha from the Qutub Minar complex here till further directions.

"It is directed that status quo be maintained till the next date of hearing,'' said Additional District Judge Nikhil Chopra in the order passed on April 13, and posted the matter for further hearing on May 17.

The judge noted that ''although it is impressed by the ASI that they do not contemplate the removal of the idols at this stage, counsel for the ASI has candidly stated that he has no directions as to whether there is any possibility of relocation of idols in near future, the concern of the appellant, that ASI was likely to remove the idols to one of the National Museums as mere artifacts, could not be lost sight of.'' The court passed the order on a suit filed by advocate Hari Shankar Jain on behalf of Jain deity Tirthankar Lord Rishabh Dev, claiming that 27 temples were partly demolished by Qutubdin Aibak, a general in the army of Mohamad Gauri, and Quwwat-ul-Islam Mosque was raised inside the complex by reusing the material.

Jain stated that there were two idols of Lord Ganesha, situated on the premises since times immemorial and that he apprehended that the ASI was likely to remove them to one of the National Museums as mere artifacts.

"It would imply injury to the sentiments of not only the appellants but also various sections of the public, having faith in the said idols. According to the appellant, the same as well may strike at the very fundamental rights of the appellant, and thus, the respondents need to be injuncted at this stage," the application said.

The application was opposed by the ASI on the ground that the apprehensions of the appellant were misplaced, as the ASI was not contemplating any removal or shifting of the idols as of now.

"Shifting of the idols would involve various permissions from different agencies, and have national implications as it would amount to a policy decision," the ASI stated.

