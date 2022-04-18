Three arrested ‘jihadists’ brought from Tripura to Assam

Three persons arrested in Tripura for alleged links with a “jihadi’ group based in Bangladesh were brought to Assam on Monday in connection with a case registered against them, a police officer said. The trio was engaged in recruiting and creating sleeper cells for their outfit, he said. The three accused - Abdul Kashim, Hamid Ali, and Imran Hussain –were brought to Bongaigaon during the day, the police officer said. ''They hail from Sepahijala district of Tripura. A Tripura court handed them to us on transit remand on Saturday on the basis of a case registered against them in Jogighopa police station in our district,'' he said. They had been arrested in Tripura on April 8. The suspects are believed to be members of the Ansarullah Bangla Team, a fundamentalist militant outfit in Bangladesh. On possible links between the trio arrested from Tripura and those apprehended in Barpeta district of Assam, the police officer said more details will be known after interrogating them. Eleven suspected “jihadists” have been arrested in Barpeta district since March, including six on Friday. A Bangladeshi national was also among those arrested in March.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)