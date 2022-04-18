Left Menu

Pakistani court sentences seven men to death for lynching Sri Lankan - prosecutor

Updated: 18-04-2022 21:25 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 21:25 IST
A Pakistani court sentenced six men to death on Monday for lynching the Sri Lankan manager of a factory in eastern Pakistan last year, the case's public prosecutor said.

The Anti-Terrorism Court gave life sentences to seven others, while 67 people were sentenced to two years each for involvement in the lynching, he said, declining to be named.

A mob of factory employees in eastern Pakistan tortured and burned the Sri Lankan manager in December last year over accusations of blasphemy.

