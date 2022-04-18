Left Menu

Girl killed, three injured after hit by bus in Sangrur district

A 12-year-old girl student was killed while three others sustained injuries after they were hit by a bus while crossing a road at Mahilan Chowk in Punjabs Sangrur district on Monday, police said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-04-2022 21:35 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 21:35 IST
Girl killed, three injured after hit by bus in Sangrur district
  • Country:
  • India

A 12-year-old girl student was killed while three others sustained injuries after they were hit by a bus while crossing a road at Mahilan Chowk in Punjab's Sangrur district on Monday, police said. ''A 12-year-old girl died in the incident while three other students were injured when the bus hit them while they were crossing the road to return home after school hours,'' a police official of the Chhajli police station in Sangrur said. He said the injured were hospitalised, of which two have been discharged while another one with serious injuries has been referred to a government hospital in Patiala. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed deep anguish and sorrow over the road accident. Mann announced a financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the family of the girl and directed the district administration to provide free treatment to the injured.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

 United States
2
Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
3
Will continue to respond strongly to wilful misconduct, fraud; have zero tolerance towards proven wrongdoing: says Sequoia Capital, largest investor in BharatPe.

Will continue to respond strongly to wilful misconduct, fraud; have zero tol...

 Global
4
UP: Couple killed by nephew for intervening in argument with his wife

UP: Couple killed by nephew for intervening in argument with his wife

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022