Left Menu

Ukraine says it sees signs Russia is starting new eastern offensive

Reuters | Updated: 18-04-2022 21:50 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 21:50 IST
Ukraine says it sees signs Russia is starting new eastern offensive

Ukraine's armed forces command has observed signs that Russia is starting an anticipated new offensive in the east of the country, increasing the intensity of attacks in parts of the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions, it said on Monday.

In a post on Facebook, the armed forces command also said that Russia's main military force was concentrating on taking control of the entirety of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

It said that battles were ongoing in the port city of Mariupol, where it said Russia was attempting to storm the city's seaport.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

 United States
2
Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
3
Will continue to respond strongly to wilful misconduct, fraud; have zero tolerance towards proven wrongdoing: says Sequoia Capital, largest investor in BharatPe.

Will continue to respond strongly to wilful misconduct, fraud; have zero tol...

 Global
4
UP: Couple killed by nephew for intervening in argument with his wife

UP: Couple killed by nephew for intervening in argument with his wife

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022