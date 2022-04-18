Left Menu

Ukraine official says Russia has started new offensive in east

Reuters | Updated: 18-04-2022 22:36 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 22:36 IST
Ukraine official says Russia has started new offensive in east

Russia appears to have started its anticipated new offensive in the east of Ukraine, Ukraine's top security official said on Monday.

"This morning, along almost the entire front line of Donetsk, Luhansk and Kharkiv regions, the occupiers attempted to break through our defences," Security Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said in televised comments.

"They began their attempt to start the active phase this morning," he said.

