Mariupol says 40,000 deported from besieged city to Russian regions

The mayor of the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol on Monday said that about 40,000 civilians had been forcibly moved to Russia or Russian-controlled regions of Ukraine. "Unfortunately I have to declare that as of today they are forcibly deporting" residents, Vadym Boichenko told Ukrainian television. Russia has denied targetting civilians in Ukraine.

Reuters | Updated: 18-04-2022 22:49 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 22:49 IST
The mayor of the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol on Monday said that about 40,000 civilians had been forcibly moved to Russia or Russian-controlled regions of Ukraine.

"Unfortunately I have to declare that as of today they are forcibly deporting" residents, Vadym Boichenko told Ukrainian television. "We have verified through the municipal register that they have already deported over 40,000 people."

It was not possible for Reuters to independently confirm the allegation. Russia has denied targetting civilians in Ukraine.

