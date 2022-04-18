Left Menu

Jharkhand man drowns infant son in water-filled utensil

In a gruesome incident in Jharkhands West Singhbhum district, a three-week-old infant was on Monday allegedly drowned by his father in a water-filled utensil, a police officer said. The father fled the scene following the incident.On being informed, a police team rushed to the spot and recovered the body, which was brought to Sadar Hospital here at around 5.30 pm.However, the autopsy on the body could not be conducted on Monday.

In a gruesome incident in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district, a three-week-old infant was on Monday allegedly drowned by his father in a water-filled utensil, a police officer said. The accused, who was in an inebriated state, was having breakfast along with his family at his home in Nawagaon village around 9 am when an altercation ensued with his wife over a petty domestic issue, the police officer said.

In a fit of rage, the man picked up the baby boy and drowned him in the cauldron till he died, the officer said. The father fled the scene following the incident.

On being informed, a police team rushed to the spot and recovered the body, which was brought to Sadar Hospital here at around 5.30 pm.

However, the autopsy on the body could not be conducted on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

