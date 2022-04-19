Left Menu

Unidentified gunmen kill 2 excise officials in northwest Pakistan

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 19-04-2022 00:41 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 00:41 IST
Unidentified gunmen kill 2 excise officials in northwest Pakistan

Unknown gunmen shot dead two excise and narcotics department officials in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday, police said.

Officials said militants shot at the officials on the Daraban Kalan Bypass Road in DI Khan district.

The bodies were shifted to DI Khan Hospital. Police and rescue teams rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area. A search operation has begun to nab the culprits.

