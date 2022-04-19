Chile's lower house rejects dueling pension withdrawal bills

Chile's lower house rejected two pension withdrawal bills late on Monday night, rebuking a proposal by legislators and another limited bill proposed by President Gabriel Boric.

Legislators proposed a 10% withdrawal of pension funds to help citizens deal with the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. Boric proposed a limited bill that would only allow withdrawals to pay for alimony, mortgages and other debts.

Boric's proposal failed with 68 votes in favor, 83 against and one abstaining. The full withdrawal got 70 votes in favor, 70 against and 12 abstaining.