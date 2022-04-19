Left Menu

Chile's lower house rejects dueling pension withdrawal bills

Boric proposed a limited bill that would only allow withdrawals to pay for alimony, mortgages and other debts. Boric's proposal failed with 68 votes in favor, 83 against and one abstaining. The full withdrawal got 70 votes in favor, 70 against and 12 abstaining.

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2022 08:37 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 08:37 IST
Chile's lower house rejects dueling pension withdrawal bills

Chile's lower house rejected two pension withdrawal bills late on Monday night, rebuking a proposal by legislators and another limited bill proposed by President Gabriel Boric.

Legislators proposed a 10% withdrawal of pension funds to help citizens deal with the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. Boric proposed a limited bill that would only allow withdrawals to pay for alimony, mortgages and other debts.

Boric's proposal failed with 68 votes in favor, 83 against and one abstaining. The full withdrawal got 70 votes in favor, 70 against and 12 abstaining.

TRENDING

1
5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

 India
2
WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

 India
3
Want to live a sustainable and cool life? Choose more fans and less AC

Want to live a sustainable and cool life? Choose more fans and less AC

 Australia
4
NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022