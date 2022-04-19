Odisha government increases daily dietary expenses of prisoners

The Odisha Government has enhanced the cost of dietary charges, for each prisoner, from Rs 64 to Rs 80 per day, an official statement read on Monday. A letter from the Home Department to the Director-General (DG), Directorate of Prisons and Correctional Services, Odisha says "Government have been pleased to enhance the cost of dietary charges from Rs 64/- to Rs 80/- per prisoner per day at existing 2816.74 kilocalories (Kcal), the prescribed calorie content recommended by National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) Hyderabad per prisoner per day prospectively."

The Department has asked the Directorate of Prisons and Correctional Services to take necessary action accordingly. The State Government has also approved the inclusion of Jail Hospitals under the Niramaya Scheme and the user credentials have been created for 32 numbers of Jail Headquarter Hospitals in E-Niramaya Software.

In an official letter to the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Prisons (HQ), Odisha State Medical Corporation said "Indent may be placed by the District HQ Jail Hospital to the concerned District Drug Warehouse of Odisha State Medical Corporation Limited (OSMCL) on a quarterly basis and as per the availability of drugs and consumables, the District HQ Jail Hospital may collect the drugs and consumables from the concerned District Warehouse of OSMCL." (ANI)

