Ukrainian presidential adviser says new Russian offensive will fail

Russia's new offensive in eastern Ukraine will fail because Moscow's forces lack the strength to break through Ukrainian defenses, an aide to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday.

"The battle for Donbas, which was announced and apparently began yesterday, is underway and is going very cautiously. The battle will not go in Russia's favor," presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said.

