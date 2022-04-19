Left Menu

Exercise restraint in reporting communal tensions: EGI

The Editors Guild of India EGI on Tuesday urged media houses to exercise utmost restraint while reporting incidents of communal disturbances in different parts of the country and not become pawns in the larger game of polarisation.In a statement here, the EGI said it was dismayed to note that due diligence has been found wanting in the evaluation and presentation of reports of the clashes between communities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2022 14:33 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 14:32 IST
Exercise restraint in reporting communal tensions: EGI
Editors Guild of India Image Credit: Twitter(@IndEditorsGuild)
  • Country:
  • India

The Editors Guild of India (EGI) on Tuesday urged media houses to exercise utmost restraint while reporting incidents of communal disturbances in different parts of the country and not become pawns in the larger game of polarisation.

In a statement here, the EGI said it was dismayed to note that due diligence has been found wanting in the evaluation and presentation of reports of the clashes between communities. "This is especially evident in electronic, digital, and social media," the EGI said.

The statement comes against the backdrop of incidents of communal tensions in different parts of the country including in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Delhi.

It cautioned against rushing to conclusions, and assigning responsibility to one or the other community, without a full appreciation of the facts, context, and calculations at work as it could have lasting implications.

"The patronage of politicians, police, officials, and non-state actors is well documented. It is, therefore, incumbent for editors to bring their experience and perspective to the newsroom in these surcharged times," the EGI said.

"EGI believes it is necessary for every journalist to make the extra effort to maintain fairness, neutrality, and balance, and not allow themselves to become pawns in the larger game of polarisation," the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

 India
2
WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

 India
3
Want to live a sustainable and cool life? Choose more fans and less AC

Want to live a sustainable and cool life? Choose more fans and less AC

 Australia
4
NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022