Terrorists fire on security forces in J&K's Shopian

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 19-04-2022 14:43 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 14:38 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Terrorists on Tuesday opened fire on security forces guarding a minority village in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, but there was no report of any damage, officials said here.

The ultras opened fire towards a bunker of the security forces guarding a village inhabited by members of the minority community at Heerpora in Shopian around 10 am, a police official said.

He said there was no loss of life or injury in the incident.

