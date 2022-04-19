Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: CoBRA commando injured in encounter with naxals in Bijapur

PTI | Bijapur | Updated: 19-04-2022 16:07 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 16:00 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A commando of the CRPF's jungle warfare unit CoBRA was injured in an encounter with naxals in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Tuesday, police said.

The skirmish took place around 1 pm in the forest between Kottaguda and Pegdapalli villages, where joint teams of security forces were out on a search operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

Personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF) and 210th battalion of the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) were involved in the operation launched from Basaguda police camp, he said.

A group of opened fire when one of the patrolling teams of the CoBRA and STF was cordoning off an area between the two villages, around 450 km away from capital Raipur, leading to the gunfight, he said.

"CoBRA head constable Sanjeev Kumar sustained injuries in the gunfight", he said.

The injured commando was immediately shifted to nearby Sarkeguda camp, where he is being treated and his condition is said to be stable, he said.

After the guns fell silent, security forces recovered explosives and other Maoist-related materials from the spot and the search operation was still underway in the area, the official added.

On Sunday night, four security personnel were injured after naxals opened fire at their camp in Kutru area of Bijapur.

