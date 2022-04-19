Two injured in gunfight in Kolkata
Two persons were injured in a gunfight on Tuesday due to rivalry over a construction work in Kolkatas Bansdroni area, police said.The incident took place a day after eight people were injured in a clash between two groups over taking control of a construction work near the residence of TMC MP Sougata Roy in Lake Gardens area.
Two persons were injured in a gunfight on Tuesday due to rivalry over a construction work in Kolkata's Bansdroni area, police said.
The incident took place a day after eight people were injured in a clash between two groups over taking control of a construction work near the residence of TMC MP Sougata Roy in Lake Gardens area. The shootout took place around noon when one person, identified as Biswanath Singh alias Bachchu, barged into the office of local businessman Malay Dutta in Brahmapur locality and opened fire at him, an officer said.
''Dutta's men returned fire at Singh in which he was injured. Both are undergoing treatment at a hospital,'' he said, adding that four people have been arrested.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the firing was a result of a rivalry over a construction work in the area.
