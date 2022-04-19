Left Menu

Man held for raping, blackmailing woman in Gurugram

A man was arrested for allegedly raping and blackmailing a woman by using her objectionable pictures and videos here, police said on Tuesday.The 30-year-old woman, who is married, in her complaint alleged that the accused, Yoginder alias Kala, a resident of Loni border in Ghaziabad, sent her a WhatsApp message around a year ago and they later became friends.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 19-04-2022 18:02 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 17:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The 30-year-old woman, who is married, in her complaint alleged that the accused, Yoginder alias Kala, a resident of Loni border in Ghaziabad, sent her a WhatsApp message around a year ago and they later became friends. \R Around one and half months ago, he asked her to place a video call while she was bathing and made a video clip of it, the woman said in her complaint. \R He used the video to threaten and rape her on different occasions, police said. The survivor narrated her ordeal to her sister who took her to Badshahpur police station and lodged a complaint against Yoginder, they said. On Monday, he called her to a hotel where police nabbed him, they said. An FIR has been registered against Yoginder under Indian Penal Code (IPC)sections that deal with rape, voyeurism\R, stalking and criminal intimidation, police said. The accused, who works as a helper at a company in Ghaziabad, confessed to the crime, Station House Officer (SHO) Badshahpur Dinkar Yadav said.

''He was not known to the victim but got in touch with her through WhatsApp and later exploited her. We produced him before a city court today which sent him to judicial custody\R, '' the SHO said on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

