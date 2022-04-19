Kyiv says Russia aims to grab land, destroy Ukraine's armed forces in new offensive
The aim of Russia's new offensive in eastern Ukraine is to seize all of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions, establish a land link between those territories and Crimea, and destroy Ukraine's armed forces, Ukraine's defence ministry said on Tuesday.
