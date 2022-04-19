UK plans to revoke Moscow Stock Exchange's status as a recognised exchange

Britain said on Tuesday it planned to revoke the Moscow Stock Exchange's status as a recognized stock exchange in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a move that would remove some tax relief for investors.

"Revoking Moscow Stock Exchange's recognized status sends a clear message – there is no case for new investments in Russia," Britain's Financial Secretary to the Treasury, Lucy Frazer, said in a statement.

