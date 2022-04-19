Left Menu

Sajjad Gul, who was responsible for killing journalist Shujaat Bukhari, designated as terrorist

19-04-2022
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba's (LeT) member Sheikh Sajad alias Sajjad Gul, who was responsible for the killing of journalist Shujaat Bukhari in Srinagar in 2018, was designated as a terrorist by the Centre on Tuesday.

Gul is the sixth individual to have been designated as a terrorist by the Centre in the last fortnight.

The Union home ministry said Gul is absconding in a case pertaining to recovery of arms and ammunition in Jammu and Kashmir and has been actively radicalising, motivating and recruiting youngsters in Jammu and Kashmir to support the LeT. He has also been involved in terror funding, the ministry said.

Gul was found involved in hatching a criminal conspiracy, in connivance with other members of the LeT, to eliminate Bukhari, a prominent journalist, along with two of his personal security officers, at the busy Press Enclave area of Srinagar on June 14, 2018, the ministry said in a notification.

Considering his terror activities, the home ministry designated Gul as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967).

