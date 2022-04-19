Left Menu

Man kills self after serving poison to his grandmother: Police

There were no injury marks on Lalita Devis body and police suspected that she was given the poison first, he said.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 19-04-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 18:53 IST
Man kills self after serving poison to his grandmother: Police
  • Country:
  • India

An 80-year-old woman and her grandson, 40, were found dead in their village home near Phulpur town in the district on Tuesday, police said.

The police suspected that Lalita Devi and her grandson Arvind Maurya of Dhokri village died of consuming poison.

Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar said the man appears to have served some poisonous food to his grandmother before consuming it himself.

A nine-page suicide note was recovered from the spot in which Maurya held seven people, including his wife, responsible for his actions, the SSP said.

Initial investigation has revealed that Maurya’s wife was having an affair with someone which was the reason of the dispute in the family, Kumar said. There were no injury marks on Lalita Devi’s body and police suspected that she was given the poison first, he said. The bodies have been sent for the post-mortem and a detailed probe is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

 India
2
WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

 India
3
NASA telescope hunts for long gravitational waves from monster black holes

NASA telescope hunts for long gravitational waves from monster black holes

 Global
4
NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022