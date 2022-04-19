Left Menu

Bharatpur: Dalits protest 'attack' during rally, threaten to migrate from villages

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-04-2022 18:57 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 18:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Members of the Dalit community in Rajasthan's Bharatpur took out a protest march on Tuesday, alleging that a rally held to mark the birth anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar was pelted with stones by those belonging to a dominant caste.

They also threatened to migrate from their villages if justice denied to them.

The members of the Dalit community held placards and brought their cattle to the protest march.

The alleged incident had taken place on April 14, the birth anniversary of the Dalit icon.

They alleged that members of the Gurjar community thrashed with sticks people who took part in the April 14 rally, injuring nine people.

They pelted the rally with stones, the protesters alleged and submitted a memorandum to the district collector.

Bharatpur District Collector Alok Ranjan said a complaint was registered in this regard against nine people.

The other side had also lodged an FIR on April 16, alleging attack by members of the Dalit community.

Till now, three accused have been arrested and efforts are on to nab the others, he said.

ASP Chandra Prakash Sharma said the protest march was taken out till the Bharatpur collector’s office.

''We assured them of fair investigation but they are demanding that the complaint lodged by the other group be quashed, which is not possible,'' he said.

