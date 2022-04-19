Left Menu

Russia suspends financing of Bosnia peace envoy's office

Russia said on Tuesday it has suspended its financing of the Office of the High Representative to Bosnia, a body set up to help the war-ravaged Balkan country establish political stability, because Moscow regards the current envoy to be illegally appointed.

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2022 20:02 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 20:02 IST
Russia suspends financing of Bosnia peace envoy's office

Russia said on Tuesday it has suspended its financing of the Office of the High Representative to Bosnia, a body set up to help the war-ravaged Balkan country establish political stability, because Moscow regards the current envoy to be illegally appointed. The Office of the High Representative (OHR) was established as part of the Dayton peace accords that ended Bosnia's 1992-95 war. OHR's role was to oversee reconstruction and peace implementation in a country torn apart by the ethnic conflict in which 100,000 died.

Besides OHR, the Peace Implementation Council (PIC) was created as an informal body gathering all international participants involved in Bosnia's peace implementation. Russia and other big powers and international institutions are members of the PIC Steering Board, which meets bi-annually to assess the progress in the Balkan country. However, in recent years Russia has often disagreed with the body's conclusions. Bosnia's autonomous nationalist Serb region, backed by Russia, has long requested the shutdown of the OHR.

Russia also disagreed last May with the Board's appointment of German politician Christian Schmidt as the new High Representative in Bosnia, and tried and failed along with China to pass a resolution in the U.N Security Council that would strip some powers from Schmidt and shut down the OHR in one year. Ever since, Russia maintained that Schmidt could not be considered a High Representative because he was not approved by the U.N. Security Council, a stance the Bosnian Serbs have overwhelmingly embraced, refusing to recognise him in the job.

"We have suspended our participation in OHR funding," the Russian embassy in Bosnia said in a statement, quoting "an unprecedented violation of consensus principles in the work of the PIC Steering Board" that has in reality excluded Russia from the decision-making process, including budgetary issues. Russia would resume payments once the situation in the Board becomes constructive again, the statement said.

The U.S State Department, which supports Schmidt, said that Russia's actions in the Western Balkans undermine support for the region's European integration and erode the political will for democratic reforms. "The Office of the High Representative has contributed significantly to peace and stability in Bosnia-Herzegovina," a State Department spokesperson told Reuters. "Russia has not participated in the work of the PIC for some time."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

 India
2
WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

 India
3
NASA telescope hunts for long gravitational waves from monster black holes

NASA telescope hunts for long gravitational waves from monster black holes

 Global
4
NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022