Left Menu

Man gets 10 year RI in 17-year-old rape case

A court in Assams Karbi Anglong district has convicted a man of raping a minor in a 17-year-old case and handed him 10 year rigorous imprisonment. The man, who was on bail, was taken into custody on Tuesday and sent to jail.The man had raped a minor girl on October 29, 2005, in Howraghat police station area when she was returning home from school.

PTI | Diphu | Updated: 19-04-2022 20:19 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 20:19 IST
Man gets 10 year RI in 17-year-old rape case
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district has convicted a man of raping a minor in a 17-year-old case and handed him 10 year rigorous imprisonment. The court of additional sessions judge Misbahul Hasan pronounced the sentence on Monday after convicting the man, who has also been slapped with a fine of Rs 10,000 failing which he shall undergo imprisonment for another two months. The man, who was on bail, was taken into custody on Tuesday and sent to jail.

The man had raped a minor girl on October 29, 2005, in Howraghat police station area when she was returning home from school. He had hit the girl on her head which made her unconscious and raped her. When the girl regained consciousness, she went to a relative’s house and narrated the incident based on which her family had filed a case at Howraghat police station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

 India
2
WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

 India
3
NASA telescope hunts for long gravitational waves from monster black holes

NASA telescope hunts for long gravitational waves from monster black holes

 Global
4
NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022