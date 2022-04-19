King Abdullah returns to Jordan after surgery in Germany -state media
Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2022 20:42 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 20:42 IST
Jordan's King Abdullah returned home on Tuesday from Germany after a successful operation for a slipped disc, the royal palace said.
The king was flown 10 days ago to a specialist hospital in Frankfurt after suffering severe back pain that required urgent surgery, doctors said.
