Japan trebles loans to Ukraine to $300 mln -PM Kishida to other leaders

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2022 21:59 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 21:59 IST
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told a video call with U.S. President Joe Biden and other leaders that Tokyo now plans to extend $300 million in loans to Ukraine, up from an original offer of $100 million, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.

Earlier on Tuesday the government said Japan would provide Ukraine with protective masks and hazmat suits to be used against chemical weapons, as well as drones for surveillance use.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

