HC asks TN govt to pass orders on suspended police officer's plea

The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Tamil Nadu government to take appropriate action on a plea by a suspended senior police official seeking revoking of the disciplinary action initiated against him in the wake of a sexual harassment case involving a DGP level officer.

Justice D Krishnakumar, while hearing a petition filed by D Kannan, former Superintendent of Police, Chengalpet, directed the government to consider the petition and pass orders on merit within six weeks.

Kannan was placed under suspended last year for allegedly stopping the vehicle of a woman IPS officer while she was heading here to file a complaint against then Special DGP Rajesh Das who is charged with sexually harassing her during an official engagement.

The CB-CID, probing the sexual harassment complaint, had earlier booked Kannan for stopping the woman at the behest of Das, who has also been since suspended.

Meanwhile, the court adjourned a petition from Das seeking to quash the proceedings of the internal complaints committee (ICC) and reconstitute it, alleging it was biased against him. The matter was posted for June 7.

Earlier, Advocate General R Shanmugasundaram submitted that the report of the ICC was filed before court in a sealed cover and that the trial of the sexual harassment case was happening at a local court in Villupuram.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)