Britain to send more artillery weapons to Ukraine - PM Johnson
Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2022 22:05 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 22:05 IST
Britain will give more artillery weapons to Ukraine as the conflict with Russia moves into a new phase, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday.
"This will become an artillery conflict, they need support with more artillery, that is what we will be giving them... in addition to many other forms of support," Johnson told lawmakers.
