UK PM Johnson says he did not deliberately mislead parliament over breaking COVID rules

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2022 22:17 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 22:17 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he did not deliberately mislead parliament when he told lawmakers he had followed COVID regulations at all times before subsequently being fined by the police for breaking those rules.

Johnson apologised for making a mistake, and asked whether he had deliberately misled parliament, Johnson told lawmakers: "No."

