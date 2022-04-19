Left Menu

Telangana: TRS leader's son arrested in rape case

TRS leader's son along with one other accused, have been arrested in a gang-rape case in the Suryapet district of Telangana, on Tuesday.

ANI | Suryapet (Telangana) | Updated: 19-04-2022 23:55 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 23:55 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
TRS leader's son along with one other accused, have been arrested in a gang-rape case in the Suryapet district of Telangana, on Tuesday. The accused, Shaik Ghouse, son of TRS Councillor and the co-accused Sai Ram have been taken into custody, where a case has been registered under relevant sections of IPC. Both the accused have been sent to judicial remand.

A Telangana police official said, "A 20-year-old victim woman along with her mother approached Kodad police station and lodged a complaint stating that she was raped on April 17 by two people. The accused have been identified as Shaik Ghouse, son of TRS Councillor and Sai Ram." "The victim said that both the accused raped the 20-year-old on April 17. The Police have taken both the accused into custody, a case has been registered under relevant sections of IPC and being sent to judicial remand," the police said.

Further probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)

