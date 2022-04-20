Soccer-Africa Cup of Nations qualifying draw

The draw for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, conducted in Johannesburg on Tuesday: Group A: Guinea Bissau, Mauritius or Sao Tome e Principe, Nigeria, Sierra Leone

Group B: Burkina Faso, Cape Verde Islands, Eswatini, Togo Group C: Burundi, Cameroon, Kenya, Namibia

Group D: Egypt, Ethiopia, Guinea, Malawi Group E: Angola, Central African Republic, Ghana, Madagascar

Group F: Algeria, Niger, Tanzania, Uganda Group G: Congo, Gambia, Mali, South Sudan

Group H: Comoros Islands, Ivory Coast, Lesotho, Zambia Group I: DR Congo, Gabon, Mauritania, Sudan

Group J: Botswana, Equatorial Guinea, Libya, Tunisia Group K: Liberia, Morocco, South Africa, Zimbabwe

Group L: Benin, Mozambique, Rwanda, Senegal The top two teams in each group qualify for the finals in June next year, except Group H where hosts Ivory Coast are participating and only one other team will go through.

The qualifiers start in June with two matchdays, followed by two more in September and the final two in March next year. (Compiled by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Toby Davis)

