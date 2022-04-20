Left Menu

UK says Russian military presence on Ukraine's eastern border continues to build

Russia's military presence on Ukraine's eastern border continues to build, a British military update said on Wednesday, adding that fighting in the Donbas region is intensifying as Russian forces seek to break through Ukrainian defences. "Russian air activity in northern Ukraine is likely to remain low since its withdrawal from north of Kyiv.

Russia's military presence on Ukraine's eastern border continues to build, a British military update said on Wednesday, adding that fighting in the Donbas region is intensifying as Russian forces seek to break through Ukrainian defences. "Russian air activity in northern Ukraine is likely to remain low since its withdrawal from north of Kyiv. However, there is still a risk of precision strikes against priority targets throughout Ukrain," the update, which was tweeted, said.

"Russian attacks on cities across Ukraine show their intent to try and disrupt the movement of Ukrainian reinforcements and weaponry to the east of the country," it added. Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

