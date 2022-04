Russian miner Petropavlovsk gets repayment notice from lender Gazprombank

Gold miner Petropavlovsk Plc said on Wednesday it had received notices from its banking partner Gazprombank for immediate repayment of about $201 million due under a term facility agreement.

The miner said it was considering the implications of the notices as Gazprombank is currently facing UK sanctions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

