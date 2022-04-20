De Beers signs contracts with Angola for diamond licences

Diamond miner De Beers has signed two mineral investment contracts with the Angolan government for license areas in the northeast of the country, the Anglo American subsidiary said on Wednesday.

The contracts are for 35 years and give De Beers the rights to explore and mine, through two new joint ventures with Angola's state diamond company Endiama.

