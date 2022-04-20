Left Menu

Promising job, Gurugram-based fake call centre dupes engineer of Rs 9 lakh

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 20-04-2022 15:16 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 15:14 IST
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
An engineer was allegedly duped of Rs 9 lakh by a fake call centre on the pretext of giving him a job with an annual package of Rs 42 lakh, police said on Wednesday.

On April 15, the cyber cell of Gurugram police arrested 22 people, including nine women, who were allegedly running the 'call centre' from Udyog Vihar, Phase 5.

They are involved in duping hundreds of job seekers to the tune of at least Rs 1.25 crore in the last six months, police said.

Satpati, a resident of Hyderabad and has studied M-tech from an IIT, was among the many victims.

He was allegedly cheated by the gang last year, following which he registered a complaint with the police in his home city, police said.

The cyber cell police of Gurugram contacted Satpati after going through the bank account transaction of the accused operating the call centre, they said.

"I had applied for a job on a website, 'Placement.com', after the caller took my information and assured me of giving a good job. They took Rs 9 lakh in total for registration, interview and verification of documents, on the pretext of a package of Rs 42 lakh in an MNC," Satpati said.

"When I found myself duped, I had registered a case against the fraudsters in Hyderabad. Now that the fake call centre has been caught by the Gurugram police, I reached here to record my statement with the cyber crime police," he said.

The cyber police team is investigating all the accounts of the accused.

Police said efforts are being made to contact the other victims as well.

