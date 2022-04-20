BRIEF-Macron Seen Winning France's Presidential Election With 54% Of Vote-Harris Interactive-Toluna

Harris Interactive-Toluna Poll For Challenges:

* MACRON SEEN WINNING FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RUN-OFF WITH 54% OF VOTE VS LE PEN

Survey of 2,363 respondents conducted between April 15-18; margin of error between +/- 1.0 and 2.3 pts. (Gdansk Newsroom)

