BRIEF-Macron Seen Winning France's Presidential Election With 54% Of Vote-Harris Interactive-Toluna
Harris Interactive-Toluna Poll For Challenges:
* MACRON SEEN WINNING FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RUN-OFF WITH 54% OF VOTE VS LE PEN
Survey of 2,363 respondents conducted between April 15-18; margin of error between +/- 1.0 and 2.3 pts. (Gdansk Newsroom)
