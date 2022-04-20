Russia to update its strategy in World Trade Organization amid sanctions, says Putin
Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2022 19:41 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 19:41 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that "illegal" restrictions on Russian companies by Western states ran counter to World Trade Organization rules and told his government to update Russia's strategy in the WTO.
"These measures (sanctions) run counter to WTO principles, to which European colleagues have constantly reiterated their adherence", Putin said.
Russia's economy has been battered by Western sanctions designed to force Moscow to withdraw troops it sent into Ukraine on Feb. 24.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Western
- Vladimir Putin
- European
- Russian
- Ukraine
- World Trade Organization
- Moscow
- Russia
- Putin
Advertisement
ALSO READ
TOP WRAP 1-U.S., Europe plan Russia sanctions as Ukraine warns of more civilian deaths
US will work with world to ensure there is accountability for crimes by Russia in Ukraine: Sullivan
Russia will continue to exercise its veto in UNSC on Ukraine crisis: US
Moscow warns of' symmetrical' response to Western countries' expulsion of Russian diplomats
TOP WRAP 2-U.S., Europe plan Russia sanctions as Ukraine warns of more civilian deaths