Joe Slovo leaders urged to help compile list of fire-affected households

Human Settlements Deputy Minister, Pam Tshwete, has condemned opportunistic individuals who have included their names on the list of those affected by the fire in Joe Slovo informal settlements in Langa, Cape Town.

Tshwete warned the residents that this was delaying the process of finalising the list of affected households, and thus hampering government's efforts to assist households to rebuild their destroyed structures.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde, together with Human Settlements MEC Tertiuis Simmers, joined Tshwete in the inspection and assessment of the extent of damage caused by fire that burned down 360 shacks in Joe Slovo and took away one life on Saturday evening.

"We appeal to local community leaders to move with speed in working with government to compile a list of the affected households. This will enable us to release emergency funding aimed at assisting to rebuild their structures," Tshwete said.

Tshwete also informed residents that she was going to engage the Department of Home Affairs to assist those who lost their identity documents.

The Deputy Minister made a commitment to return to Langa with Human Settlements Minister, Mmamoloko Kubayi to assess progress of rebuilding and resettling the affected households.

KwaZulu-Natal recovery plans

Meanwhile, Kubayi, together with KwaZulu-Natal Human Settlements MEC Jomo Sibiya, has earlier convened a meeting with eThekwini Municipality to discuss KwaZulu-Natal flood recovery plans.

The Minister is currently in a second session, which is underway and attended by Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille, Sibiya, eThekwini Municipality Deputy Mayor Philani Mavundla, and Council Speaker Thabani Nyawose.

The session is focusing on the identification of land suitable for human settlements so that the movement of people can commence.

The South African government has committed to speed up the repair and construction of homes destroyed during the heavy downpours in the province.

To support those in need and help them rebuild, the public can donate using the Solidarity Fund Floods Response account: Standard Bank, Account Number: 070064474 (Business Current Account).

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)