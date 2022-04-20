Left Menu

Ukraine appeals for weapons from Bulgaria

Updated: 20-04-2022 20:50 IST
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba asked Bulgaria to align with international efforts to support his country with military aid.

“The Bulgarian government and Parliament know very well what the Ukrainian requests are...When you fight a war, you need everything -- from bullets to fighter jets. We gave the same list to all NATO member states,” Kuleba said Wednesday after meetings with Bulgarian officials.

“I hope the Bulgarian government will consider all kinds of aid opportunities for Ukraine,” he added.

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has warned against supplying weapons to Ukraine, citing the dangers of involving his country more directly in the war.

The ruling coalition in Sofia is blocked by the Socialist party which opposes any military aid to Ukraine, leaving Bulgaria as the only EU member, besides Hungary, that has so far been reluctant to send weapons to Kyiv.

“I have to have in mind the political situation in your country and leave the matter to the government of Bulgaria,” Kuleba said. He warned, however, that those who choose not to help Ukraine “in fact support the Russian aggression and the murder of our citizens”.

