Maha: Non-cognizable offence against Congress MP for allegedly threatening manager of organisation

A non-cognizable offence was registered against local Congress MP Suresh Dhanorkar for allegedly threatening the manager of an organisation here, a police official said on Wednesday.

Govind Jayram Thakare, the manager of Vividh Karyakari Sahakari Sanstha (VKSS), has lodged a complaint against the parliamentarian. The election of VKSS is scheduled to be held on May 22, 2022 and nominations are being accepted from April 18.

As per the complaint, Dhanorkar reached the society office on April 19. As Thakare was not present in the office, Dhanorkar contacted him and asked him to come to the office immediately. Accordingly, Thakare returned to the office. Later, Dhanorkar asked Thakare to provide the voter's list for the election. Thakare told Dhanorkar to take the documents from the Election Officer as per the rule. However, Dhanorkar got angry and told Thakare not to teach him rules and threatened him to cut his hands and legs if the documents are not given to him. His supporters also allegedly tried to manhandle Thakare, the complaint said.

Dhanorkar also tried to manhandle Thakare, but the former's bodyguards stopped him from doing so, it added. Thakare then lodged a complaint with Bhadravati police station complaining that Dhanorkar threatened him. Based on the complaint, police registered a non-cognizable offence against Dhanorkar, Additional SP Atul Kulkarni confirmed.

