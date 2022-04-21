UP: Authorities to attach properties of two ‘loan sharks’ in Shahjahanpur

The Shahjahanpur district administration has issued orders to attach the properties of two alleged loan sharks who are in jail on charges of abetment to suicide.

District Magistrate Umesh Pratap Singh told PTI on Wednesday that in 2021, a chemist, Akhilesh Gupta, along with his wife and two children, allegedly ended his life. The deceased left a suicide note accusing loan sharks Avinash Bajpai and Sushil Gupta of harassment. The duo was sent to jail for abetment of suicide.

''Accused Avinash and Sushil are members of organised criminal gangs and they would offer loans illegally and recover money on interest at exorbitant rates. It was established in the police investigation that the duo used to physically and mentally harass the families who took loans from them,'' the officer said.

The investigation into the case further proved that the duo did not have any other legal source of income besides giving loans to people at exorbitant interest rates, he said.

''It has been established in the investigation that the properties and plots worth Rs 60 lakh which the duo acquired were bought with illegal income. So orders have been given to attach their properties,'' Singh said.

Chemist Akhilesh Gupta, according to police, took a loan of Rs 12 lakh from Avinash and Sushil. They forced Akhilesh to pay Rs 72 Lakh including interest on return. Harassed by this, Akhilesh, along with his wife and two minor children, allegedly killed himself by hanging at his home in June 2021, they said.

