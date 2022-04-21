Left Menu

Three killed, including police inspector, in terror strike in Pakistan's KPK

Some unknown assailants attacked a police checkpost in Pakistans restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday, killing three persons, including a police inspector, and injuring two others, officials said. The terrorists attacked Ajab Talab police checkpost in Khyber tribal district, bordering Peshawar and Afghanistan.

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 21-04-2022 01:12 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 01:12 IST
Three killed, including police inspector, in terror strike in Pakistan's KPK
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Some unknown assailants attacked a police checkpost in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday, killing three persons, including a police inspector, and injuring two others, officials said. The terrorists attacked Ajab Talab police checkpost in Khyber tribal district, bordering Peshawar and Afghanistan. As a result of lethal firing by the terrorists, a police inspector and two passersby were killed. Officials said one of the militants was killed in retaliatory fire. The other terrorists managed to flee from the scene, they said.

A search operation was launched in the area. Terrorist attacks on police and security forces have increased over the last couple of months across Pakistan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

 Russia
2
Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese researchers develop electric chopsticks to enhance the salty taste

Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese resea...

 Global
3
See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
4
Sun emits massive solar flare with potential to impact satellite communications: CESSI

Sun emits massive solar flare with potential to impact satellite communicati...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022