Three killed, including police inspector, in terror strike in Pakistan's KPK

Some unknown assailants attacked a police checkpost in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday, killing three persons, including a police inspector, and injuring two others, officials said. The terrorists attacked Ajab Talab police checkpost in Khyber tribal district, bordering Peshawar and Afghanistan. As a result of lethal firing by the terrorists, a police inspector and two passersby were killed. Officials said one of the militants was killed in retaliatory fire. The other terrorists managed to flee from the scene, they said.

A search operation was launched in the area. Terrorist attacks on police and security forces have increased over the last couple of months across Pakistan.

