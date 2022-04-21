Left Menu

There is 'no threat' to U.S. Capitol in Washington, police say

The U.S. Capitol Police said on Wednesday that there is no threat to the Capitol complex in Washington, minutes after issuing a statement saying they were tracking an aircraft that posed a probable threat. "The Capitol was evacuated out of an abundance of caution this evening. More details to come," the police said in a statement. Buildings are being prepared for re-entry, it said.

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2022 04:35 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 04:35 IST
The U.S. Capitol Police said on Wednesday that there is no threat to the Capitol complex in Washington, minutes after issuing a statement saying they were tracking an aircraft that posed a probable threat.

"The Capitol was evacuated out of an abundance of caution this evening. There is no threat at the Capitol. More details to come," the police said in a statement. Buildings are being prepared for re-entry, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

