There is 'no threat' to U.S. Capitol in Washington, police say

The U.S. Capitol Police said on Wednesday that there is no threat to the Capitol complex in Washington, minutes after issuing a statement saying they were tracking an aircraft that posed a probable threat.

"The Capitol was evacuated out of an abundance of caution this evening. There is no threat at the Capitol. More details to come," the police said in a statement. Buildings are being prepared for re-entry, it said.

