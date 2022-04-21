Left Menu

2 farmers die of electrocution in UP village

PTI | Hardoi | Updated: 21-04-2022 08:35 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 08:35 IST
2 farmers die of electrocution in UP village
  • Country:
  • India

Two farmers were electrocuted and a child sustained burn injuries when they came in contact with a high-tension wire in a village here, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Kakraha Majra Purva Deoria village in the Tadiyawa area on Wednesday, Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Dwivedi said.

While Veerpal (42) and Satyendra (22) died on the spot, Veerpal's son Anurag (12) sustained burn injuries and was rushed to a medical college, where his condition is stated to be stable, he said.

A probe is on in the matter, the SP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

 Russia
2
Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese researchers develop electric chopsticks to enhance the salty taste

Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese resea...

 Global
3
See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
4
NASA's new spaceship to take humans farther than they've ever gone

NASA's new spaceship to take humans farther than they've ever gone

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022