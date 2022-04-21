Karnataka: 3 held for spreading derogatory remarks against woman lecturer in Mangaluru
Three people have been arrested by the Karnataka Police on Wednesday for allegedly spreading derogatory remarks against a woman lecturer at Mangaluru University.
ANI | Mangaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 21-04-2022 09:57 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 09:57 IST
- Country:
- India
Three people have been arrested by the Karnataka Police on Wednesday for allegedly spreading derogatory remarks against a woman lecturer at Mangaluru University. "Three people were held for allegedly spreading objectionable information about a woman lecturer, in an attempt to malign her image," said N Shashikumar, CP, Mangaluru City.
The arrested accused persons include a lecturer, a college correspondent, and a physical education director. Further details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)
